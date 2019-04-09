TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After having his household registration and rights revoked for receiving a Chinese ID, Taiwanese legal expert, Shao Tzuping (邵子平) said that he is planning to sue Taiwan for this "unconstitutional" act, but he is afraid he will be banned from entering the country for "political purposes," according to Hong Kong media reports.

On Monday (April 8), Hong Kong's Ming Pao daily reported that Shao, who is known for his contributions to John Rabe's journal "The Good Man of Nanking," received a letter issued on March 14 from Wanhua District's Household Registration Office in Taipei informing him that his household registration had been revoked because he had received a Chinese ID card.

The letter indicated that the original was sent by the Household Registration Office and copies had been sent to Shao's contacts and 10 government ministries, such as the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Finance, and Mainland Affairs Council.

Shao claimed that he applied for household registration in China because it would enable him to apply for a Chinese ID card, which would be more convenient for banking, transportation, and accommodations. He criticized Taiwanese authorities for "violating the constitution" by canceling his household registration, which he claimed seriously damaged his financial interests and "violated his political rights."

Shao complained: "I have had my Taiwanese household registration for decades, and without it, I cannot receive my health insurance and retirement pension. Most importantly, the political rights and interests that I should enjoy in accordance with the law, such as the right to vote and right to recall, have disappeared."

Shao, who was born in Nanjing, is the son of Shao Yu-lin, who served as a diplomat for Taiwan. Shao moved to Taiwan at the age of 12 and in 1958 obtained a law degree at National Taiwan University, before moving to Europe, where he obtained a doctorate in Germany.

After completing his studies, he became engaged in teaching and scientific research at academic institutions in Germany. In 1971, Shao moved to the US to work as a human resource manager and lawyer at the United Nations until he retired in 1996.

In 2003, he applied for a Chinese passport and settled in Beijing with his wife and obtained his household registration in Nanjing in December 2018.

In January of this year, Shao officially received his Chinese identity card. On Jan 8, Shao arrived in Beijing from New York, and on Jan. 10 he rushed to Nanjing where he "received the long-awaited identity card of the People's Republic of China from the director of the Standing Committee of the Nanjing Municipal People's Congress, Longxiang, and was overwhelmed with excitement," according to the report.

The report quoted Shao as saying "This is my identity card from Nanjing, which restored my household registration in Nanjing. Now I am from Nanjing!"