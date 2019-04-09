SAO PAULO (AP) — Pele has left a Paris hospital after being treated for a urinary infection.

The 78-year-old soccer great said in statement Monday night he will be back home in Brazil "ready to work again" after a five-day stay at the American Hospital of Paris.

"I suffered from a severe urinary infection that demanded medical and surgical assistance as an emergency," the three-time World Cup winner said.

Pele was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an event with Kylian Mbappe, the French forward who has drawn comparisons with the Brazilian great after helping France win the World Cup last summer as a teenager

The two are ambassadors for a Swiss watchmaker.

___

