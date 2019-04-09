NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Health Department has ordered all ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools in a neighborhood of Brooklyn to exclude unvaccinated students from classes during the current measles outbreak.

In issuing the order Monday, the health department said that any yeshiva in Williamsburg that does not comply will face fines and possible closure.

City health officials say the measles outbreak among Orthodox Jewish communities continues to increase "at an alarming rate."

Officials say 285 cases have been confirmed in New York City since the beginning of the outbreak in October. Most cases have been reported from Williamsburg and Borough Park. Both neighborhoods have significant Orthodox Jewish communities, where vaccination rates tend to be lower.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine.