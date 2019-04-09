MADRID (AP) — Brazil lost to Scotland 1-0 on Monday in its last friendly before the Women's World Cup in France.

It was Brazil's ninth straight defeat and puts heavy pressure on coach Vadao to resign.

Brazil had most of the good opportunities, but were undone by Kim Little's goal in the 37th minute in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Since beating Japan 2-1 last July, Brazil has lost twice to the U.S and England and once each to Canada, France, Japan, Spain and Scotland.

Brazil is in World Cup group C with Australia, Italy and Jamaica.

It opens the tournament against Jamaica on June 9.

