|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|7
|1
|75
|20
|82
|Man City
|32
|26
|2
|4
|83
|21
|80
|Chelsea
|33
|20
|6
|7
|57
|34
|66
|Tottenham
|32
|21
|1
|10
|60
|34
|64
|Arsenal
|32
|19
|6
|7
|65
|40
|63
|Man United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|61
|43
|61
|Leicester
|33
|14
|5
|14
|46
|44
|47
|Wolverhampton
|32
|13
|8
|11
|40
|39
|47
|Everton
|33
|13
|7
|13
|46
|42
|46
|Watford
|32
|13
|7
|12
|47
|47
|46
|West Ham
|33
|12
|6
|15
|41
|50
|42
|Crystal Palace
|33
|11
|6
|16
|39
|43
|39
|Bournemouth
|33
|11
|5
|17
|44
|61
|38
|Burnley
|33
|10
|6
|17
|40
|60
|36
|Newcastle
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|43
|35
|Brighton
|31
|9
|6
|16
|32
|46
|33
|Southampton
|32
|8
|9
|15
|36
|53
|33
|Cardiff
|32
|8
|4
|20
|28
|61
|28
|Fulham
|33
|4
|5
|24
|30
|76
|17
|Huddersfield
|33
|3
|5
|25
|19
|63
|14
|Tuesday, April 2
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
|Wednesday, April 3
Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 2, Cardiff 0
Chelsea 3, Brighton 0
|Friday, April 5
Southampton 1, Liverpool 3
|Saturday, April 6
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3
Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1
|Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.
|Monday, April 8
Chelsea 2, West Ham 0
|Friday, April 12
Leicester vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT
|Saturday, April 13
Tottenham vs. Huddersfield 1130 GMT
Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Man United vs. West Ham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 14
Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1305 GMT
Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1530 GMT
|Monday, April 15
Watford vs. Arsenal 1900 GMT
|Tuesday, April 16
Brighton vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|40
|25
|9
|6
|82
|48
|84
|Sheffield United
|40
|23
|8
|9
|67
|37
|77
|Leeds
|40
|23
|7
|10
|66
|42
|76
|West Brom
|40
|20
|10
|10
|75
|52
|70
|Aston Villa
|40
|16
|15
|9
|73
|56
|63
|Bristol City
|39
|17
|11
|11
|51
|42
|62
|Derby
|39
|16
|12
|11
|55
|48
|60
|Middlesbrough
|40
|15
|13
|12
|41
|36
|58
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|14
|15
|11
|55
|47
|57
|Preston
|40
|15
|12
|13
|59
|53
|57
|Hull
|40
|16
|9
|15
|59
|57
|57
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|14
|14
|12
|49
|54
|56
|Swansea
|39
|15
|8
|16
|52
|49
|53
|Brentford
|40
|13
|12
|15
|63
|56
|51
|Stoke
|40
|11
|18
|11
|38
|42
|51
|Blackburn
|40
|12
|11
|17
|53
|63
|47
|Birmingham
|40
|13
|14
|13
|56
|52
|44
|QPR
|40
|12
|8
|20
|46
|65
|44
|Wigan
|40
|10
|11
|19
|43
|59
|41
|Millwall
|39
|10
|10
|19
|45
|58
|40
|Reading
|40
|9
|13
|18
|43
|60
|40
|Rotherham
|40
|8
|15
|17
|43
|68
|39
|Bolton
|40
|8
|8
|24
|29
|66
|32
|Ipswich
|40
|4
|15
|21
|32
|65
|27
|Tuesday, April 2
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 3, Brentford 0
|Saturday, April 6
Norwich 4, QPR 0
Bristol City 2, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Bolton 1, Ipswich 2
Preston 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3
Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1
Brentford 3, Derby 3
Hull 3, Reading 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 2, West Brom 0
|Tuesday, April 9
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT
Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT
Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 10
Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 13
Sheffield United vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Hull 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 14
Wigan vs. Norwich 1100 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|41
|25
|12
|4
|80
|34
|87
|Barnsley
|41
|22
|13
|6
|68
|33
|79
|Sunderland
|39
|21
|16
|2
|69
|35
|79
|Portsmouth
|40
|22
|11
|7
|71
|43
|77
|Charlton
|40
|21
|10
|9
|58
|37
|73
|Doncaster
|41
|18
|12
|11
|69
|52
|66
|Peterborough
|40
|17
|10
|13
|62
|54
|61
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|16
|11
|47
|45
|58
|Coventry
|41
|16
|10
|15
|45
|45
|58
|Burton Albion
|40
|15
|11
|14
|56
|47
|56
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|15
|11
|14
|52
|43
|56
|Oxford United
|41
|13
|13
|15
|50
|56
|52
|Gillingham
|41
|13
|9
|19
|54
|66
|48
|Shrewsbury
|41
|11
|14
|16
|45
|53
|47
|Plymouth
|41
|12
|11
|18
|51
|65
|47
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|11
|13
|17
|41
|45
|46
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|11
|12
|17
|41
|59
|45
|Scunthorpe
|41
|12
|9
|20
|49
|70
|45
|Wycombe
|40
|11
|11
|18
|50
|63
|44
|Southend
|41
|12
|7
|22
|49
|61
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|12
|7
|22
|37
|59
|43
|Walsall
|41
|11
|9
|21
|44
|67
|42
|Rochdale
|40
|11
|9
|20
|49
|79
|42
|Bradford
|41
|10
|6
|25
|43
|69
|36
|Wednesday, April 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3
|Saturday, April 6
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2
Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3
Plymouth 0, Charlton 2
Bradford 0, Doncaster 1
Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Oxford United 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1
Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1
Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2
Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2
|Sunday, April 7
Coventry 0, Bristol Rovers 0
|Tuesday, April 9
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Wycombe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 13
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|41
|23
|14
|4
|72
|37
|83
|Mansfield Town
|41
|19
|15
|7
|61
|34
|72
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|21
|9
|11
|66
|43
|72
|Bury
|41
|20
|11
|10
|74
|50
|71
|Tranmere
|41
|19
|11
|11
|59
|44
|68
|Forest Green
|41
|17
|13
|11
|60
|42
|64
|Exeter
|40
|17
|11
|12
|53
|42
|62
|Carlisle
|41
|18
|7
|16
|62
|56
|61
|Colchester
|41
|17
|9
|15
|58
|50
|60
|Swindon
|40
|15
|13
|12
|51
|48
|58
|Oldham
|40
|15
|12
|13
|60
|48
|57
|Stevenage
|41
|16
|9
|16
|47
|52
|57
|Newport County
|39
|16
|8
|15
|49
|57
|56
|Northampton
|41
|12
|17
|12
|52
|54
|53
|Crewe
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49
|53
|53
|Cheltenham
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|59
|52
|Grimsby Town
|41
|14
|7
|20
|40
|52
|49
|Port Vale
|41
|12
|11
|18
|36
|46
|47
|Morecambe
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|63
|46
|Cambridge United
|41
|12
|9
|20
|37
|58
|45
|Crawley Town
|41
|12
|7
|22
|41
|61
|43
|Yeovil
|41
|9
|10
|22
|38
|60
|37
|Notts County
|41
|8
|13
|20
|43
|74
|37
|Macclesfield
|40
|8
|12
|20
|42
|66
|36
|Tuesday, April 2
Oldham 2, Tranmere 0
Bury 0, Cambridge United 3
|Saturday, April 6
Carlisle 3, Bury 2
Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2
Newport County 0, Tranmere 0
Colchester 0, Oldham 2
Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Forest Green 2
Macclesfield 1, Morecambe 1
Port Vale 1, Crewe 0
Notts County 2, Northampton 2
Swindon 1, Yeovil 1
|Tuesday, April 9
Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 13
Bury vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT