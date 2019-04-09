  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/09 05:40
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Watford 4, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1

Wednesday's Matches

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 2, Cardiff 0

Chelsea 3, Brighton 0

Friday's Match

Southampton 1, Liverpool 3

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3

Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4

Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1

Sunday's Matches

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Monday's Match

Chelsea 2, West Ham 0

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 3, Brentford 0

Saturday's Matches

Norwich 4, QPR 0

Bristol City 2, Wigan 2

Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Bolton 1, Ipswich 2

Preston 0, Sheffield United 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3

Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1

Brentford 3, Derby 3

Hull 3, Reading 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Millwall 2, West Brom 0

Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest

Blackburn vs. Derby

Swansea vs. Stoke

Bristol City vs. West Brom

Preston vs. Leeds

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough

England League One
Wednesday's Match

Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3

Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2

Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3

Plymouth 0, Charlton 2

Bradford 0, Doncaster 1

Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0

Walsall 1, Oxford United 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1

Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1

Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2

Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2

Sunday's Match

Coventry 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Tuesday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion

Wycombe vs. Charlton

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0

Bury 0, Cambridge United 3

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle 3, Bury 2

Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2

Newport County 0, Tranmere Rovers 0

Colchester 0, Oldham 2

Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1

Crawley Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 2

Macclesfield Town 1, Morecambe 1

Port Vale 1, Crewe 0

Notts County 2, Northampton 2

Swindon 1, Yeovil 1

Tuesday's Matches

Macclesfield Town vs. Exeter

Newport County vs. Swindon

England FA Cup
Saturday's Match

Man City 1, Brighton 0

Sunday's Match

Watford 3, Wolverhampton 2