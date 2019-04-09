  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 95.50 Down .25
May 93.20 93.80 92.05 92.95 Down .25
Jul 98.00 Down .20
Jul 95.80 96.35 94.65 95.50 Down .25
Sep 98.25 98.75 97.15 98.00 Down .20
Dec 102.25 102.55 100.95 101.85 Down .15
Mar 106.10 106.25 104.75 105.60 Down .20
May 108.25 108.80 107.25 108.05 Down .20
Jul 110.80 111.00 109.55 110.35 Down .15
Sep 113.15 113.15 111.70 112.45 Down .15
Dec 116.15 116.25 114.85 115.55 Down .15
Mar 119.30 119.40 118.00 118.75 Down .05
May 120.80 Down .05
Jul 122.90 Down .05
Sep 124.80 Down .05
Dec 127.45 Down .05
Mar 129.95 Down .05