New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|95.50
|Down
|.25
|May
|93.20
|93.80
|92.05
|92.95
|Down
|.25
|Jul
|98.00
|Down
|.20
|Jul
|95.80
|96.35
|94.65
|95.50
|Down
|.25
|Sep
|98.25
|98.75
|97.15
|98.00
|Down
|.20
|Dec
|102.25
|102.55
|100.95
|101.85
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|106.10
|106.25
|104.75
|105.60
|Down
|.20
|May
|108.25
|108.80
|107.25
|108.05
|Down
|.20
|Jul
|110.80
|111.00
|109.55
|110.35
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|113.15
|113.15
|111.70
|112.45
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|116.15
|116.25
|114.85
|115.55
|Down
|.15
|Mar
|119.30
|119.40
|118.00
|118.75
|Down
|.05
|May
|120.80
|Down
|.05
|Jul
|122.90
|Down
|.05
|Sep
|124.80
|Down
|.05
|Dec
|127.45
|Down
|.05
|Mar
|129.95
|Down
|.05