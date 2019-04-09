BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2412
|Up
|2
|May
|2414
|2443
|2400
|2430
|Up
|17
|Jul
|2419
|Up
|5
|Jul
|2413
|2424
|2395
|2412
|Up
|2
|Sep
|2415
|2431
|2402
|2419
|Up
|5
|Dec
|2412
|2430
|2399
|2418
|Up
|8
|Mar
|2405
|2427
|2397
|2418
|Up
|12
|May
|2421
|2434
|2414
|2424
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2427
|2440
|2421
|2432
|Up
|11
|Sep
|2429
|2441
|2429
|2441
|Up
|10
|Dec
|2436
|2450
|2435
|2450
|Up
|11
|Mar
|2454
|2458
|2442
|2458
|Up
|10