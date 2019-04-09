SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on court proceedings in the college bribery scandal (all times local):

3 p.m.

Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin (LAWK'-lin) and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who've agreed to plead guilty and haven't publicly addressed the allegations.

___

11:30 a.m.

Stanford University has expelled a student who lied about her sailing credentials in her application, which was linked to the college-admission bribery scandal.

The university quietly announced it had rescinded the student's admission in a short statement posted on its website April 2 after determining "some of the material in the student's application is false."

The statement added: "The student is no longer on campus."

University officials previously said the student was admitted without the recommendation of former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for helping students get into the elite university.

They said a $500,000 contribution to the sailing program was made several months after the student was admitted.

The Stanford Daily first reported on Sunday that the student had been expelled.