JERUSALEM (AP) — A popular Arab rapper has released a new song encouraging fellow Arab citizens of Israel to push back against calls to boycott the Israeli parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

Tamer Nafar, a hip-hop star from the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, produced the catchy hit, "Tamer Must Vote," in hopes of driving up Arab turnout as Israel's tumultuous election campaign draws to a close.

The music video, which has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook, features Nafar sparring with his pro-boycott alter ego in a boxing ring.

Nafar told The Associated Press on Monday that his chorus urges voters to "stop the fascists that have won in Israel," serving as a fiery response to ballot boycott calls that run deep among Israel's 1.8 million Arab citizens.