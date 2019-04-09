COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill will lead the U.S. at the men's world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.

USA Hockey announced Monday that Blashill would be back to coach the team for a third straight year. The Americans finished third last year and fifth in 2017.

New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes, Detroit assistant and former Olympic coach Dan Bylsma and Kevin Reiter of USA Hockey will serve as assistants.

