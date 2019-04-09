A virtual reality (VR) art exhibition jointly organized by Taiwan's National Palace Museum (NPM) and Taiwan-based HTC Corp. has won honorable mention at the GLAMi Awards, which recognize the most innovative cultural heritage projects.



"A journey inside paintings and calligraphy -- VR art exhibition" was a joint effort with HTC's virtual reality team, HTC VIVE Arts, the NPM said in a statement Monday.



The exhibition, held from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15 last year, featured VR re-creations, including "The Spirit of Autobiography" inspired from Autobiography, the world-famous running script masterpiece produced by Tang dynasty monk Huaisu (懷素).



They also included "Roaming through Fantasy Land," an adaptation of the late Sung and early Yuan dynasty painter Zhao Mengfu's (趙孟頫) "Autumn Colors on the Qiao and Hua Mountains."



VR technology was applied to enable exhibition visitors the chance to view the paintings in great detail, in ways never before thought possible, the NPM said.



The GLAMi Awards, previously known as the Best of the Web Awards, is a competition whose awards are presented annually in conjunction with the Museums and the Web Conference.



This year's conference in Boston ran from April 2 to 6, and the award ceremony was held on April 5.