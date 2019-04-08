Tsai and Lai meet to negotiate DPP primary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen and William Lai (賴清德) were able to clearly communicate their views and ideas regarding the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary in a meeting today (Monday, April 8), said DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰).

The President and former premier met to affirm their standpoints prior to the end of the primary “coordination period,” which concludes on Friday. The meeting was overseen by a DPP arbitration panel comprising five key party members, designed to assist the rival candidates in negotiations.

Lai announced his surprise bid to participate in the 2020 presidential race last month, with Tsai announcing her bid for re-election just days later.

The two will now compete to be the DPP’s 2020 candidate, with the winner set to be announced by the party’s Central Executive Committee on April 24.

Tsai and Lai are to deliver their party platforms via live televised presentation on April 13 and 14. Public opinion polls will follow from April 15 - 17.

Lai today called for party unity regardless of the primary outcome in order to pursue the democratic interests of Taiwan.