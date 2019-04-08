TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei City Fruit & Vegetable Marketing (新北果菜公司) will work with the guava producing county of Changhua during the period, April 4 - 15, to promote group purchases of guavas and overcome the glut that fruit farmers are facing, Liberty Times reported on Monday.

New Taipei City Farmers’ Association Chairman Lin Xi-shuei (林溪水) said the association will take the lead in promoting online group purchases of the fruit. It will also pool together the efforts of all supermarkets and marketing departments from the city's farmers’ associations, according to the news outlet.

Lin’s tips for selecting guavas included the suggestion that fruit with obvious wrinkles, convex and concave surfaces, are better because it means they have more pulp and less seeds. He also suggested that consumers choose greenish guavas that are slightly yellow to white because they have a better, more mellow taste.

New Taipei City Fruit & Vegetable Marketing General Manager Chiang Huei-chen (江惠貞) said sampling inspections are conducted every day on the fruit and vegetables sent to the wholesale market, according to Liberty Times.

For this group purchase activity, a 6-kilogram box of guavas will sell for NT$119 (US$4), and a 15-kilogram box for NT$250, Chiang said. She added that customers will be able to receive their orders before April 18.

For group purchases of guavas, please call the hotline on 89 651 000, extension 174 for Ms. Wu, or extension 227 for Ms. Su.