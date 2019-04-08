Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 8, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;16;75%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, not as hot;34;24;Some sunshine;34;25;NNW;9;42%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;20;12;Clouds and sun;22;9;N;11;72%;77%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;18;13;Sun and some clouds;16;11;SW;19;64%;28%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;Cooler;14;3;NE;27;65%;27%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;10;2;A morning shower;10;1;S;8;63%;41%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Periods of rain;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;SE;10;69%;67%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Partly sunny;13;1;NE;11;46%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Nice with some sun;28;18;E;5;67%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;16;12;Rain tapering off;16;12;W;18;65%;74%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun, some clouds;20;14;Increasing clouds;21;13;WSW;17;57%;4%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly sunny;31;18;ESE;11;38%;4%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;34;24;Some sun, a t-storm;32;23;ESE;8;73%;64%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hazy sunshine;33;23;N;8;43%;16%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;S;13;55%;21%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;10;Showers and t-storms;18;9;NE;13;72%;85%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;17;5;Rain and drizzle;9;2;NW;15;49%;61%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;21;9;Showers and t-storms;21;10;WSW;8;57%;70%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;19;3;Cooler;12;2;NE;14;56%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;20;10;A morning shower;20;10;SE;8;73%;78%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SW;7;76%;79%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;21;9;Showers and t-storms;20;9;NNE;14;53%;82%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;14;10;Periods of rain;12;6;NE;8;86%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;14;8;Spotty showers;17;9;SSW;19;78%;87%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Pleasant and warmer;22;10;Showers and t-storms;21;10;ENE;10;53%;70%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;27;17;Plenty of sun;27;18;NNE;13;60%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;32;18;Cloudy;30;19;WSW;7;48%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;16;9;E;24;51%;98%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny, nice;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;NNE;19;33%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;SE;19;80%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;E;8;61%;29%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;SSE;17;63%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;19;9;Sun and some clouds;14;3;NNE;17;45%;12%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;10;60%;44%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler;10;1;A shower in the a.m.;7;0;N;15;52%;56%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;20;Sunny and delightful;25;20;N;21;69%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;28;13;Sunny and very warm;31;19;SSE;9;41%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;28;25;SSW;14;94%;77%;3

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;36;23;Hazy and hot;38;24;NE;9;41%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;Mostly cloudy;26;7;SSW;13;24%;29%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;SE;11;66%;83%;7

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;NNE;8;71%;68%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;9;6;Mostly cloudy;11;3;ENE;24;80%;33%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;21;11;ENE;12;63%;94%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;18;11;Showers;18;11;W;19;67%;64%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and humid;32;25;Turning sunny;33;25;SE;8;70%;4%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;30;14;ENE;6;46%;20%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;W;12;73%;86%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;3;0;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;NNE;10;82%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;27;Nice with some sun;36;27;SSE;11;57%;35%;9

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Partly sunny;29;24;S;11;75%;27%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;20;A morning shower;30;22;ENE;25;63%;58%;10

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;36;22;Hazy sun;38;23;SE;9;38%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;18;Becoming cloudy;33;19;N;12;37%;66%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;19;12;Partly sunny;17;10;SSW;14;71%;33%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;69%;72%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;25;Brilliant sunshine;35;26;N;14;47%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;W;10;72%;57%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;Spotty showers;16;8;N;8;57%;87%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;25;Clouds and sun;35;26;W;19;52%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;24;13;A t-storm in spots;22;13;SSE;8;76%;46%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;43;26;Sunny and hot;44;27;N;9;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;22;9;Periods of sun, mild;19;9;NE;8;57%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;ESE;22;62%;48%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Cloudy;33;24;SW;9;67%;63%;3

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm around;36;25;S;13;62%;41%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;SW;7;77%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;1;Sunshine and mild;15;2;NNE;11;53%;23%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SSW;10;73%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;S;15;74%;35%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;12;Spotty showers;16;11;NW;16;67%;67%;6

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;14;8;Rain;11;6;NE;21;78%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Not as warm;25;13;N;15;50%;12%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;10;76%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;16;5;A shower or t-storm;13;6;WNW;17;65%;64%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Sun and some clouds;33;26;NNW;6;59%;6%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;N;5;87%;82%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;More clouds than sun;35;28;E;17;50%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;11;Cooler;16;9;SW;21;56%;78%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and some clouds;24;10;A t-storm in spots;22;8;ENE;10;32%;42%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower or t-storm;28;22;WSW;20;77%;79%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;Periods of sun;11;-2;NNW;10;68%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, cooler;32;27;Some sun, pleasant;32;27;SE;15;60%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;15;NNE;10;66%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Snow, sleet and rain;3;-2;Cold with snow;1;-3;N;3;74%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Showers around;16;9;S;14;66%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;33;23;Hazy sunshine;33;24;NW;13;68%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;31;14;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;ENE;13;48%;77%;13

New York, United States;Some sun returning;23;14;A stray t-shower;19;8;NNW;12;58%;47%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Showers around;21;9;W;11;65%;64%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;6;-4;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;-4;S;8;54%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;15;6;NE;15;38%;80%;8

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;7;-2;Partly sunny;6;-3;NNE;13;42%;7%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy rain and ice;5;-1;Cold with snow;2;-4;NNW;17;82%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;Spotty showers;31;27;ESE;17;77%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Showers and t-storms;33;24;NW;11;65%;69%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Spotty showers;32;24;ENE;16;63%;82%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;16;6;Showers and t-storms;18;7;NNE;7;67%;70%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Sunny and hot;33;18;E;16;38%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;SW;10;57%;42%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;28;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;ESE;16;79%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;SE;8;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;19;6;Periods of sun;18;4;E;8;51%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;17;1;A little p.m. rain;14;5;NE;10;43%;83%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;20;13;Downpours;20;13;ESE;10;73%;92%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;11;Clearing;19;9;NNE;10;66%;4%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;E;10;73%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;7;3;Clouds and sun;7;3;E;12;59%;21%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;9;0;Rain/snow showers;5;1;WSW;18;64%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;W;14;81%;85%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;31;22;Mostly cloudy;33;20;ESE;12;22%;29%;11

Rome, Italy;Variable clouds;17;5;Partial sunshine;18;8;SW;12;68%;59%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain tapering off;12;1;Rain and drizzle;6;0;SSE;13;74%;80%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny;18;10;NNW;25;63%;6%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Showers and t-storms;28;19;SSW;10;72%;74%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;28;23;A stray shower;29;23;SE;17;63%;42%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;19;Clouds and sunshine;24;18;WNW;7;95%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;W;9;31%;5%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;SW;8;53%;12%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;20;An afternoon shower;28;21;E;10;69%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;16;8;Rain tapering off;15;8;NW;16;76%;88%;4

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;15;8;Partly sunny;13;7;ESE;10;67%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;17;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;7;E;13;52%;98%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;Rain and drizzle;24;11;NW;31;78%;95%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NW;12;75%;69%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;14;8;Showers and t-storms;13;7;NW;11;79%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A brief shower;28;24;E;19;65%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;3;-1;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;N;26;63%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;S;22;57%;57%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;ESE;8;60%;10%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;1;Rain/snow showers;5;0;N;13;78%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;12;S;11;68%;87%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;19;8;Low clouds breaking;19;8;ENE;12;66%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;21;12;N;14;34%;27%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunny and nice;26;14;WNW;12;49%;26%;9

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Showers and t-storms;15;12;SE;6;73%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A touch of a.m. rain;12;7;Partly sunny, breezy;15;6;NE;30;38%;55%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;Cooler;9;2;NW;20;72%;55%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, but cool;17;11;Sunny and warmer;22;15;SE;11;41%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower in places;22;11;W;16;56%;42%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;3;-8;Partly sunny;7;-12;NNW;13;23%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;12;5;Spotty showers;13;6;W;8;56%;76%;5

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;20;9;More clouds than sun;20;9;NNE;13;52%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;37;24;Sunny and summerlike;38;24;SSW;8;37%;2%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;16;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-3;WNW;13;57%;8%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;19;2;Cooler with some sun;12;-1;NNE;17;53%;6%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;16;11;Mostly sunny;18;15;N;17;73%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;WSW;8;44%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;19;5;Partly sunny;17;5;ENE;5;54%;21%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather