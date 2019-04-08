A Moscow court on Monday ordered the release on bail of Russian film and theater director Kirill Sebrennikov, who has been under house arrest for a year and a half on controversial embezzlement allegations, according to various Russian news agencies.

Serebrennikov was taken into custody in August 2017 over accusations that he had been involved in embezzling state funding for the arts, charges he has denied.

Some observers believe he was targeted by authorities for his criticism of the Russian Orthodox Church, to which several top-ranking lawmakers in the Kremlin appear to have links.

Serebrennikov, 49, was the recipient last week of one of Russia's most prestigious film prizes, the Nika Award, for his film "Leto" (Summer). The film is about the Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi. Serebrennikov was awarded the prize in absentia.

He has reportedly been freed on condition that he does not leave Moscow.

