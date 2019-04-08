TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnificent canyon called “Dadigu” (大地谷), or “Hell Valley” (地獄谷), located on the basin of the Nanhua Reservoir “南化水庫,” has been attracting a steady stream of tourists to explore the natural geological wonder during the dry season every year.

During the dry season in early spring from February to April, the upstream part of the reservoir is dried out and its bottom is exposed, giving access to the gorge, which is formed by the erosion of a stream that has cut through the rocky mountain rift over millions of years. The stream, which flows into the reservoir, is thin and shallow in the dry season, but powerful in the rainy season.

The gorge is narrow at its entrance, but becomes wider inside. The cliff on the left-hand side of the gorge is toweringly tall and so concave that it looks menacing.

At the end of the gorge, which is about 200 meters long, is a waterfall that is reduced to a trickle this season. The gorge is so magnificent that many people called it “the mini Grand Canyon” of Taiwan.

The gorge is a prohibited area because it’s part of the reservoir. However, tourists keep exploring this place as they skirt local law enforcement.

The entrance to the trail leading to the canyon is located at the 12.5-kilometer mark on Tainan City Route 179. There is an iron gate at the trailhead.

However, visitors just go around the gate and follow the trail to go down to the bottom of the reservoir, which is dry and cracked during the dry season. Visitors have to cross the river that feeds the reservoir.

The river becomes a tricklet and visitors can cross it easily by stepping on dry logs and twigs that were put there by earlier visitors. Once over the river, take a left and walk about 500 meters or so to the gorge.

Visitors doing so are entering at their own risk, and are recommended to watch out for falling rocks if they make the adventure into the small canyon, as rescue services might not be readily available.

The bottom of the Nanhua Reservoir is exposed during the dry season.

The entrance to the gorge.

(These photos courtesy of George Liao)