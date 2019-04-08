The Philippines representative office in Taiwan reminded registered Filipino voters Monday to bring their identification if they want to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections to their branch offices islandwide later this week.



Filipinos will select their local officials, district representatives to the lower house, and 12 nationally elected senators in the upcoming May 13 general elections in a mid-term vote for President Rodrigo Duterte.



According to the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the de facto Philippines embassy in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties, Philippine citizens residing or working outside of the Philippines are still entitled to vote -- provided that they are at least 18 years old.



To qualify for voting, however, eligible Filipinos are required to file their applications personally at any of the MECO offices to become a registered voter, according to MECO.



According to MECO, there are about 17,000 Filipinos registered for overseas absentee voting this year.



The voting will be held April 13-May 13 at MECO offices in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung.



Registered voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including weekends, at MECO offices during the period, apart from April 18-19, when polling booths will be closed in observance of a Philippine religious holiday, according to MECO.



MECO personnel have been trained by the Philippines Commission on Elections to act as election officers and man the polling booths. MECO reminds its nationals to present a valid government-issued ID in order to vote, it added.



Taiwan government numbers show that as the end of 2018, there were 122,000 Filipino migrant workers in the country, making the Philippines the second-largest source of migrant workers in Taiwan, trailing only behind Vietnam.