TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on April 7 urged the United Nations to accredit Taiwanese journalists for covering events organized by UN organizations, including the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva in May.

In a press release, RSF castigated the UN for refusing to allow Taiwanese reporters to cover its events in past years as a result of ramped up pressure from China, which has violated the Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The current ban contradicts the fundamental right to free information,” noted Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of RSF, adding that “accrediting bona fide journalists and media is not a political move and should not depend on their nationality or the geographical origin of the outlet they represent.”

China, RSF pointed out, has been engaging in a frantic campaign to suppress Taiwan’s international space by making every effort to isolate the country. For example, Taiwanese journalists were denied accreditation, for the second consecutive year, to cover the WHA in 2018, as was the case during the 2016 triennial Assembly by International Civil Aviation Organization.

Lauding Taiwan as a country which enjoys the highest ranking in Asia in the 2018 RSF World Press Freedom Index, RSF called on the UN again to grant Taiwan media the right to cover upcoming events this year, including the 72nd WHA in Geneva between May 20 and 28, the 74th annual General Assembly from Sep. 17 to 30 in New York, and the 40th ICAO Assembly from Sep. 24 to Oct. 4 in Montreal.