TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With speculation and tension surrounding the upcoming presidential primary of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), candidate William Lai (賴清德) is calling for a fair and transparent primary election.



In recent days, the former premier of the Tsai administration has been touting his platform of “Three Constants” of “Three Unchanging Items” (三不變), which include standing by his bid for the DPP nomination, standing by the people and the country, and standing by the DPP’s primary process, which Lai says should not be changed.



Liberty Times reports that there are rumors within the DPP, with some suggesting that the party, under the leadership of Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), may be considering altering the primary selection process to determine the party’s nominee.

Currently the two candidates competing for the DPP nomination are the incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, and William Lai, with the selection process expected to be completed by April 10.



Some rumors suggest that the DPP and perhaps William Lai, may be under pressure from the United States to cede the nomination to Tsai Ing-wen, because Lai may be seen as a risk to U.S.-Taiwan relations and cross-strait stability for his outspoken comments on supporting Taiwan’s de jure independence.

Lai, who appears as a young, capable, and incorruptible leader within the DPP, has consistently emphasized that he is committed to the cause of liberty and the democratic spirit which the DPP has always represented.



He has also made it clear that as a leader he would seek peace in the region, and that he recognizes the importance of close and stable relations with the U.S. and regional partners.

On a tour of a Sea Mild Biotechnology facility Monday, Lai emphasized that by allowing fair and transparent, the DPP and Chariman Cho can establish a precedent and even a new cultural tradition for Taiwan by enabling popular democratic choice to determine the party’s nominee, reports CNA.

Regardless who ultimately qualifies for selection as the DPP nominee for the upcoming 2020 presidential election, Lai asked all voters to support the party’s decision in the spirit of democracy.



Both Lai and DPP Chairman Cho have warned the party against factionalism ahead of the presidential primary selection process.