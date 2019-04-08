TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Executive Yuan announced that the Coast Guard is scheduled to carry out the annual Hai-an No. 10 maritime exercises (海安10號演習), to simulate fending off terror attacks and invasion at Taipei Port on May 4.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang will be overseeing the exercises on site.

The Ministry of Defense, Ocean Affairs Council, National Police Agency, Council of Agriculture, and other relevant agencies will be joining the live-fire exercises. No ship or boat will be allowed to drop anchor in the area during the exercises.

According to the Maritime Port Bureau, drills have been designed to anticipate for scenarios of intentional bio-chemical attacks on the northern port, obstruction of port operations, and an attempted Chinese invasion.

The exercises are to raise counter-terrorism awareness in Taiwan and to test government agencies’ abilities to react during a terror attack.