TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is intensifying its efforts to attract foreign English teachers in anticipation of greatly increased demand as the government continues to strive to reach the goals set out in its "bilingual country" policy.

To achieve former Premier William Lai's (賴清德) plan to make Taiwan a Chinese-English bilingual country by the year 2030, the Ministry of Education (MOE) is planning to train 5,000 elementary and junior high school English teachers by 2030. The MOE estimates that 2,000 teachers should complete training by 2022.

In addition to stepping up the promotion of "all-English teacher training" to train bilingual teachers, the government is also considering relaxing the requirements for overseas compatriots and foreign college graduates to teach in elementary schools and junior high schools, reported CNA.

In March of last year, the MOE amended the Senior High School Education Act (高級中等教育法) to enable overseas compatriots, foreign students, and Hong Kong and Macau students who have completed teacher training courses to participate in teaching qualification examinations.

Lee Yu-chuan (李毓娟), a MOE official, told CNA that four Malaysian students took the teacher qualification examinations in Taiwan for the first time since the laws had been amended. Lee said that Malaysia's independent junior high school system has a long history and overseas compatriots are encouraged to study in Taiwan and return to teach after obtaining a teacher's certificate.

New teachers must pass the advanced level of the General English Proficiency Test (GEPT) or receive a rating of at least B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) exam. The English teacher training courses will require at least 10 credits for completion, which will be included in the total credits for teacher training.

In addition, out of their teacher education curricula, such as foundational knowledge, teaching methods, electives, and specialized classes, at least one or two should be taught entirely in English. After completing the internship and passing the qualification examination, the teacher's certificate can be annotated.