TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tigerair Taiwan announced Monday plans to inaugurate a new flight route between Taoyuan in Taiwan and the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on Palawan Island starting June 7, said reports.

It will become the third route between Taoyuan and the Southeast Asian country following the announcement by the Singapore-headquartered budget airline that it would begin flying from Taoyuan to Kalibo, a major hub for the tourist destination of Boracay island, reported UDN.

To promote the launch of the route, individuals who book tickets between 10:00 a.m. on April 10 and 11:59 p.m. on April 11 will enjoy a discounted price of NT$399 for each single journey ticket (excluding taxes). The departure dates must be between June 7 and Oct. 18, 2019.

There new route will offer three flights a week, according to Tigerair.

Puerto Princesa will become the fourth destination route targeting the Southeast Asian market offered by Tigerair Taiwan, which will soon be flying 29 international routes to 22 cities, the report wrote.

Palawan, the fifth largest island of the Philippines, boasts a plethora of wildlife, jungle mountains, and white sandy beaches. In 2016, Palawan was ranked the "Most Beautiful Island in the World" by readers of Conde Nast Traveller.