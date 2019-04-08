TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A couple were robbed at knifepoint Sunday evening at Taipei’s Elephant Mountain (象山).

A young man and woman told police they had climbed the mountain to enjoy the nighttime scenery, CNA reports, when they were accosted by a middle-aged man in a windbreaker and surgical mask.

The man held a knife up to the couple and demanded they hand over their money.

The assailant made away with NT$700 before the victims were able call the police. After hearing the case, police ordered an immediate on-site investigation and access to CCTV in the surrounding area in order to trace the suspect.

Taipei City Police said a special investigative group was established to collect evidence. Access to CCTV monitors around Yongchungang Park, Taipei City Hospital SongDe Branch and the nearby entrance of the Elephant Mountain trail was expanded.

Police patrol throughout the area was also increased, CNA reports.

The department always increases the concentration of patrol officers over weekends and holidays, said Taipei City Police, but patrol in the area has been upgraded following the incident, especially after sunset, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Special officers have been dispatched to warn people of potential dangers, the department said.

Taipei City Police called for residents to stay alert to any suspicious activity. If residents encounter danger, the department advises not to panic or do anything that might compromise one’s personal safety, and wait for the right opportunity to seek assistance.