TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. weapons manufacturer, Raytheon, has been granted a US$9 million contract to develop and upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot missile defense system over the next five years.



The U.S. Department of Defense announced last week that Raytheon Southeast Asia Systems was awarded the Foreign Military Sales contract to support the development of the air defense missile platform to safeguard the island country.



Bids to develop the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) air defense missile systems were submitted through the internet, with a total of five bids received. Further details of the contract and system modifications have not been released.



The project is expected to be completed by April 3, 2024.



The Patriot missile defense platform has been successfully tested in theaters of war, and is capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles, reports Defence Blog.

Raytheon is one of the most successful U.S. weapons manufacturers and the third largest defense contractor in the U.S. by revenue for defense related products. It has sold Patriot Air Defense Systems to 16 different nations, including neighbors Japan and South Korea in the Asia-Pacific region.

In late 2018, Raytheon was granted a US$35 million contract to upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot missile systems with Sweep Nine modification kits, expected to be completed by September, 2022. That contract also involved Patriot missile systems belonging to the U.S. Army, reports Defense World.

Earlier this year, in February, the locations of some of Taiwan’s Patriot missile platforms were accidentally revealed by Google Maps’ 3D terrain mapping system.