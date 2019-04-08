  1. Home
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/08 13:32
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he hopes to show the people of El Salvador a different side of the United States during his visit to the Central American nation.

The Democratic governor says he wants Salvadorans to know that President Donald Trump's views do not reflect the entire country. Trump has moved to rescind aid from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and has mocked people seeking asylum.

Newsom is in El Salvador for his first international trip to learn about the violence and poverty that is prompting people to flee. California is home to the nation's largest population of Salvadorans and its busiest border crossing.

Newsom's visit kicked off Sunday with a visit to the tomb of Saint Oscar Romero. His trip will continue with meetings with the president and president-elect of El Salvador as well as the U.S. ambassador.