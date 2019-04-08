|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|10
|44
|17
|20
|.455
|Rendon Was
|8
|30
|12
|13
|.433
|Wong StL
|9
|30
|8
|13
|.433
|Freeman Atl
|9
|31
|7
|13
|.419
|DPeralta Ari
|10
|46
|8
|19
|.413
|Albies Atl
|9
|35
|4
|14
|.400
|WRamos NYM
|9
|30
|5
|12
|.400
|Harper Phi
|8
|26
|6
|10
|.385
|Alonso NYM
|9
|34
|6
|13
|.382
|Cain Mil
|10
|38
|9
|14
|.368
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 5; Rendon, Washington, 4; Jones, Arizona, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 20 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 13; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Alonso, New York, 11; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 10; Muncy, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.
|Pitching
Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Chacin, Milwaukee, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 2-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Doolittle, Washington, 2-0; 37 tied at 1-0.