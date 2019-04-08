  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/08 12:48
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 10 44 17 20 .455
Rendon Was 8 30 12 13 .433
Wong StL 9 30 8 13 .433
Freeman Atl 9 31 7 13 .419
DPeralta Ari 10 46 8 19 .413
Albies Atl 9 35 4 14 .400
WRamos NYM 9 30 5 12 .400
Harper Phi 8 26 6 10 .385
Alonso NYM 9 34 6 13 .382
Cain Mil 10 38 9 14 .368
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Yelich, Milwaukee, 5; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 5; Rendon, Washington, 4; Jones, Arizona, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 20 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 13; Yelich, Milwaukee, 13; Braun, Milwaukee, 12; Alonso, New York, 11; KMarte, Arizona, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 10; Muncy, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

Pitching

Gant, St. Louis, 2-0; Chacin, Milwaukee, 2-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 2-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 2-0; Lucchesi, San Diego, 2-0; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; Familia, New York, 2-0; Doolittle, Washington, 2-0; 37 tied at 1-0.