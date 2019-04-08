TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan businessman Ting Chin-huang (丁金煌) has been providing aid to the Philippines’ indigenous Aeta people from Pampanga Province for a decade, and this charitable giving is now continued through his son, Ting Chun-feng (丁俊峰).

The 61-year-old started his company that manufactures electrical products and components in the Philippines in 1987. He is currently an advisory committee member for Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council and honorary president of an association for Taiwanese businessmen in the Philippines.

On the Sunday (April 7) before Holy Week (April 14-20), Ting and his son led their employees to the mountainous ranges of Pampanga Province, where the indigenous Aeta people live, reported Central News Agency. They brought with them food and groceries that would eventually be given to about 950 local people.

Since 2008, Ting has organized this charity event two or three times a year, usually before Holy Week and Christmas. It is his belief that with success, one should give back to society.

Ting entrusted his son to organize the charity event this year. At midnight on Sunday, Ting Chun-feng and company employees began preparing 1,000 servings of lunch, including 200 kilograms of cooked rice and side dishes. They also prepared a 5-kilogram sack per person of rice, canned food, bread, and instant noodles.

“Our idea is to provide them with aid they need every day, including food and such groceries as shampoo and buckets,” said Ting Chun-feng. The Aeta people rely on hunting animals, raising pigs, and growing papaya, sweet potato, and banana. They do not have many opportunities to find a job in the city, Ting Chun-feng added.

A local woman said the food she got from the event would be enough to feed her family for a month. In addition to the woman, many elderly people and children attended the event on Sunday. Many of them live in remote areas and had to walk for several hours to get home after receiving the aid.

► The Philippines’ indigenous Aeta people from Pampanga Province receive aid from a charity event organized by Taiwanese businessman Ting Chin-huang (Source: CNA)