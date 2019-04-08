Night market in Kaohsiung destroyed by fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At 3:14 a.m. the morning of April 8, firefighters received a report of a fire at the Neiwei Night Market (內惟商城) in Kaohsiung’s Gushan (鼓山) District.

The fire department responded immediately with a force of 68 personnel and 24 vehicles. The first was reportedly extinguished after two hours.

So far no casualties or injuries have been reported. However, the interior of the market, open on four sides, and covered by an iron roof, was almost completely destroyed by the fire, reports Liberty Times.

The iron roof covering the market stalls and food stands reportedly contributed to an extremely high temperature of the fire, causing the interior to smolder long after the flames had been extinguished.



When fire fighters were able to enter the premise around 6:00 a.m., they discovered that furniture and flammable items appeared to have been piled up in one area of the market.



An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, reports CNA.