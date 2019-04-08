  1. Home
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 6 25 7 14 .560
LeMahieu NYY 8 28 7 12 .429
CSantana Cle 9 31 7 13 .419
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
Trout LAA 10 28 6 11 .393
Polanco Min 8 32 4 12 .375
Torres NYY 9 35 7 13 .371
Andrus Tex 10 41 5 15 .366
Moncada ChW 8 34 9 12 .353
Bregman Hou 10 35 4 12 .343
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; Vogelbach, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; 13 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.