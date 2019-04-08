|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|6
|25
|7
|14
|.560
|LeMahieu NYY
|8
|28
|7
|12
|.429
|CSantana Cle
|9
|31
|7
|13
|.419
|TBeckham Sea
|11
|40
|13
|16
|.400
|Trout LAA
|9
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|Andrus Tex
|9
|37
|5
|14
|.378
|Polanco Min
|8
|32
|4
|12
|.375
|Torres NYY
|9
|35
|7
|13
|.371
|Choi TB
|8
|27
|2
|10
|.370
|Moncada ChW
|8
|34
|9
|12
|.353
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; Vogelbach, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; 13 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 15; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; 6 tied at 9.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; German, New York, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Alcantara, Detroit, 2-0; LeBlanc, Seattle, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0.