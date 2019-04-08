  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/08 06:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 6 25 7 14 .560
LeMahieu NYY 8 28 7 12 .429
CSantana Cle 9 31 7 13 .419
TBeckham Sea 11 40 13 16 .400
Trout LAA 9 26 5 10 .385
Andrus Tex 9 37 5 14 .378
Polanco Min 8 32 4 12 .375
Torres NYY 9 35 7 13 .371
Choi TB 8 27 2 10 .370
Martinez Bos 10 39 5 14 .359
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; Vogelbach, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 15; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; Moncada, Chicago, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; German, New York, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Alcantara, Detroit, 2-0; LeBlanc, Seattle, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0.