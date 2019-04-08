Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Detroit
|020
|001
|00x—3
|5
|0
Keller, Diekman (7), Boxberger (8) and Gallagher; T.Ross, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_T.Ross 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. Sv_Greene (7).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|010
|00x—3
|6
|0
Stroman, Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Clevinger, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (8) and Plawecki. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Stroman 0-2. Sv_Hand (4).
___
|New York
|022
|001
|424—15
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|300—
|3
|5
|0
German, Tarpley (7), Cessa (8) and Romine; Hess, Wright (6), Straily (7), Alberto (9) and Sucre. W_German 2-0. L_Hess 1-1. HRs_New York, Frazier 2 (3), Torres (3), Romine (1), Sanchez 3 (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|00x—2
|4
|0
Berrios, May (7), Rogers (8), R.Harper (8) and J.Castro; Eflin, Robertson (8), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Berrios 1-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|100
|001—4
|7
|0
C.Smith, Kinley (7), Conley (9) and Wallach; Newcomb, Biddle (8), Parsons (8), Vizcaino (9) and Jackson. W_Vizcaino 1-0. L_Conley 0-2. HRs_Miami, Granderson (2). Atlanta, Swanson (3), Freeman (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|021
|000
|020—5
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|230
|00x—7
|12
|2
DeSclafani, Hernandez (5), Stephenson (6), Peralta (8) and Barnhart, Casali; Archer, Kingham (7), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Archer 1-0. L_DeSclafani 0-1. Sv_Rodriguez (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich 2 (3), Schebler (1). Pittsburgh, Bell (2), Frazier (1).
___
|Washington
|050
|022
|300—12
|8
|1
|New York
|010
|000
|503—
|9
|11
|1
Scherzer, Grace (7), Rosenthal (8), Suero (8), J.Ross (9), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Wheeler, Peterson (5), Avilan (7), Gsellman (8), Lugo (9) and Ramos, d'Arnaud. W_Scherzer 1-2. L_Wheeler 0-1. HRs_Washington, Rendon (4). New York, Conforto (2), Alonso (3).