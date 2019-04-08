  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/08 05:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 24 17 5 2 42 15 56
Defensa y Justicia 24 15 7 2 32 17 52
Boca Juniors 25 15 6 4 42 18 51
River Plate 25 13 6 6 42 21 45
Atletico Tucuman 25 12 6 7 36 29 42
Velez Sarsfield 25 11 7 7 34 25 40
Independiente 25 10 8 7 35 28 38
Santa Fe 25 9 9 7 29 24 36
Tigre 25 9 9 7 39 42 36
Huracan 25 9 8 8 28 28 35
Lanus 25 9 7 9 27 32 34
Talleres 25 9 6 10 25 24 33
Aldosivi 25 9 6 10 21 24 33
Godoy Cruz 25 9 5 11 23 30 32
Newell's 25 7 8 10 26 23 29
Banfield 25 6 11 8 27 31 29
Estudiantes 25 7 8 10 21 25 29
Gimnasia 25 8 5 12 21 32 29
Patronato Parana 25 7 5 13 29 37 26
Rosario Central 25 6 8 11 16 26 26
San Martin 25 6 7 12 24 34 25
Belgrano 25 4 12 9 16 23 24
San Lorenzo 25 3 14 8 21 30 23
Colon 25 4 11 10 21 33 23
San Martin de T. 25 4 11 10 25 38 23
Argentinos Jrs 25 5 7 13 15 28 22
Tuesday, April 2

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday, April 6

San Martin de T. 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 3, Colon 2

Banfield 1, Newell's 1

Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0

Aldosivi 1, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, April 7

Huracan 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 2

River Plate 2, Tigre 3

San Martin 2, Talleres 1

Belgrano 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Patronato Parana 2, Argentinos Jrs 1

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT