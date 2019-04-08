  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/08 05:05
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 3, Colon 2

Banfield 1, Newell's 1

Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0

Aldosivi 1, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday's Matches

Huracan 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 2

River Plate 2, Tigre 3

San Martin 2, Talleres 1

Belgrano 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Patronato Parana 2, Argentinos Jrs 1

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia