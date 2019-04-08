ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Michael Busch, the longest-serving Maryland House speaker in the state's history, has died. He was 72.

Alexandra Hughes, the speaker's chief of staff, said Busch died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

Busch, a progressive Democrat, had developed pneumonia after a follow-up procedure to a 2017 liver transplant. He also had heart bypass surgery in September, after experiencing shortness of breath.

Busch became speaker in 2003. He was known as a consensus builder and an approachable good listener, qualities that helped him manage the diverse 141-member House of Delegates for as long as he did.

Busch was first elected to the House in 1986. His district included the state capital of Annapolis.