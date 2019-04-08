Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 100 000 000—1 7 0 Detroit 020 001 00x—3 5 0

Keller, Diekman (7), Boxberger (8) and Gallagher; Ross, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Ross 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. Sv_Greene (7).

___

Toronto 000 000 010—1 3 0 Cleveland 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Stroman, Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Clevinger, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (8) and Plawecki. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Stroman 0-2. Sv_Hand (4).

___

New York 022 001 424—15 15 1 Baltimore 000 000 300— 3 5 0

German, Tarpley (7), Cessa (8) and Romine; Hess, Wright (6), Straily (7), Alberto (9) and Sucre. W_German 2-0. L_Hess 1-1. HRs_New York, Frazier 2 (3), Torres (3), Romine (1), Sanchez 3 (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 100 000 000—1 7 1 Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2 4 0

Berrios, May (7), Rogers (8), R.Harper (8) and J.Castro; Eflin, Robertson (8), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Berrios 1-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 020 000 001—3 7 2 Atlanta 200 100 001—4 7 0

Smith, Kinley (7), Conley (9) and Wallach; Newcomb, Biddle (8), Parsons (8), Vizcaino (9) and Jackson. W_Vizcaino 1-0. L_Conley 0-2. HRs_Miami, Granderson (2). Atlanta, Swanson (3), Freeman (1).

___

Cincinnati 021 000 020—5 7 0 Pittsburgh 110 230 00x—7 12 2

DeSclafani, Hernandez (5), Stephenson (6), Peralta (8) and Barnhart, Casali; Archer, Kingham (7), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Archer 1-0. L_DeSclafani 0-1. Sv_Rodriguez (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich 2 (3), Schebler (1). Pittsburgh, Bell (2), Frazier (1).