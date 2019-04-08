|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Toronto
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|Boston
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Oakland
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Houston
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
___
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 6, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 9, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1
San Francisco 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 4
Houston 6, Oakland 0
Arizona 5, Boston 4
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.