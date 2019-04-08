PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Sunday.

Eflin (2-0) allowed a leadoff homer to Max Kepler and five singles, striking out five.

Jose Berrios (1-1) gave up only an infield hit before Hoskins connected. He had seven strikeouts in six innings.

Bryce Harper was 0 for 2 with two walks and stole a base. Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen made a perfect one-hop throw to the plate to prevent Marwin Gonzalez from scoring on Ehire Adrianza's single in the third.

David Robertson got two outs in the eighth and Adam Morgan finished the inning. Hector Neris tossed a perfect ninth for his first save since last Sept. 18 against the Mets.

Kepler gave the Twins a 1-0 lead when he drove a fastball into the seats in right-center for his first career leadoff homer. He went deep in each game of the series.

Hoskins fouled off three straight 3-2 pitches in the sixth before launching his third homer into the flower bed just over the left-center field wall.

After averaging 8.2 runs in their first six games, the Phillies have only scored four in the last two.

SERIES WIN

The Phillies took two of three to improve to 6-2. They are 2-0-1 in the first three series, their best start since 2011.

CUTCH APPRECIATION

McCutchen received a loud ovation after throwing a runner out. He got another one when he took advantage of Minnesota's shift and went first to third on Harper's groundout in the sixth.

CRUZ HITS

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz made his first appearance in the series as a pinch-hitter with two outs in the ninth. Cruz, who only played four games in right field for Seattle last year, struck out swinging at an 88 mph splitter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Matt Magill (right shoulder tendinitis) and LHP Gabriel Moya (left shoulder tendinitis) are throwing bullpen sessions in extended spring in Florida.

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn (right oblique strain) was 3 for 3 with a homer in his second rehab game at Single-A Clearwater on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Twins: After a day off Monday, RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 9.64 ERA) starts Tuesday night at New York in another interleague series. RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Mets.

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez makes his first start this season in the opener of a three-game series against the Nationals on Monday night. RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) goes for Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports