Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 100 000 000—1 7 0 Detroit 020 001 00x—3 5 0

Keller, Diekman (7), Boxberger (8) and Gallagher; Ross, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Ross 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. Sv_Greene (7).

___

Toronto 000 000 010—1 3 0 Cleveland 200 010 00x—3 6 0

Stroman, Mayza (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Clevinger, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (8) and Plawecki. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Stroman 0-2. Sv_Hand (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 100 000 000—1 7 1 Philadelphia 000 002 00x—2 4 0

Berrios, May (7), Rogers (8), R.Harper (8) and J.Castro; Eflin, Robertson (8), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Berrios 1-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 020 000 001—3 7 2 Atlanta 200 100 001—4 7 0

Smith, Kinley (7), Conley (9) and Wallach; Newcomb, Biddle (8), Parsons (8), Vizcaino (9) and Jackson. W_Vizcaino 1-0. L_Conley 0-2. HRs_Miami, Granderson (2). Atlanta, Swanson (3), Freeman (1).