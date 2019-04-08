  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/08 04:07
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 7 24 6 11 .458
CSantana Cle 9 31 7 13 .419
TBeckham Sea 10 39 11 16 .410
Polanco Min 7 31 4 12 .387
Trout LAA 9 26 5 10 .385
Moncada ChW 7 29 9 11 .379
Andrus Tex 9 37 5 14 .378
Choi TB 8 27 2 10 .370
Torres NYY 8 30 4 11 .367
Mancini Bal 8 33 8 12 .364
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 14; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 10; 3 tied at 9.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Alcantara, Detroit, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 33 tied at 1-0.