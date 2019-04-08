|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|7
|24
|6
|11
|.458
|CSantana Cle
|8
|27
|6
|12
|.444
|TBeckham Sea
|10
|39
|11
|16
|.410
|Polanco Min
|7
|31
|4
|12
|.387
|Trout LAA
|9
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|Moncada ChW
|7
|29
|9
|11
|.379
|Andrus Tex
|9
|37
|5
|14
|.378
|Choi TB
|8
|27
|2
|10
|.370
|Torres NYY
|8
|30
|4
|11
|.367
|Mancini Bal
|8
|33
|8
|12
|.364
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 5; Bruce, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 4; DSantana, Seattle, 4; Mancini, Baltimore, 4; 10 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 14; TBeckham, Seattle, 11; Healy, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 10; Stewart, Detroit, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 10; 3 tied at 9.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Alcantara, Detroit, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 32 tied at 1-0.