BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|24
|17
|5
|2
|42
|15
|56
|Defensa y Justicia
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|17
|52
|Boca Juniors
|25
|15
|6
|4
|42
|18
|51
|River Plate
|24
|13
|6
|5
|40
|18
|45
|Atletico Tucuman
|25
|12
|6
|7
|36
|29
|42
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|11
|7
|7
|34
|25
|40
|Independiente
|25
|10
|8
|7
|35
|28
|38
|Santa Fe
|25
|9
|9
|7
|29
|24
|36
|Huracan
|25
|9
|8
|8
|28
|28
|35
|Lanus
|25
|9
|7
|9
|27
|32
|34
|Talleres
|24
|9
|6
|9
|24
|22
|33
|Aldosivi
|25
|9
|6
|10
|21
|24
|33
|Tigre
|24
|8
|9
|7
|36
|40
|33
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|9
|5
|10
|23
|29
|32
|Newell's
|25
|7
|8
|10
|26
|23
|29
|Banfield
|25
|6
|11
|8
|27
|31
|29
|Estudiantes
|25
|7
|8
|10
|21
|25
|29
|Gimnasia
|25
|8
|5
|12
|21
|32
|29
|Rosario Central
|25
|6
|8
|11
|16
|26
|26
|Patronato Parana
|24
|6
|5
|13
|27
|36
|23
|San Lorenzo
|25
|3
|14
|8
|21
|30
|23
|Colon
|25
|4
|11
|10
|21
|33
|23
|San Martin de T.
|25
|4
|11
|10
|25
|38
|23
|San Martin
|24
|5
|7
|12
|22
|33
|22
|Argentinos Jrs
|24
|5
|7
|12
|14
|26
|22
|Belgrano
|24
|3
|12
|9
|15
|23
|21
|Tuesday, April 2
Colon 0, San Martin 0
|Saturday, April 6
San Martin de T. 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 3, Colon 2
Banfield 1, Newell's 1
Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0
Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0
Aldosivi 1, Boca Juniors 1
|Sunday, April 7
Huracan 2, Atletico Tucuman 0
Rosario Central 1, Independiente 2
River Plate vs. Tigre 1815 GMT
San Martin vs. Talleres 1815 GMT
Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz 1815 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs 1815 GMT
Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT