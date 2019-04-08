MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the championship game of the NCAA Tournament between Virginia and Texas Tech (all times local):

1 p.m.

No matter what happens in the title game between Virginia and Texas Tech, the ACC already will walk away from this NCAA Tournament with significant bragging rights.

The conference is 14-6 through 66 games in the tournament, the most wins of any of the 32 conferences in March Madness. Virginia winning the title would give the ACC at least two more wins than any other league.

The Big Ten is 13-8 after Michigan State lost to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Red Raiders with five wins are carrying the Big 12 at 8-5, with a chance for one more victory. The SEC finished the tournament 12-7.

Of course, the Big Ten won the conference battle this year in another, important respect: the money. The league has earned at least $35.5 million with its showing this year, based on the payout system the NCAA uses to distribute money from the massive television deal for March Madness. The ACC made at least $33.8 million and the SEC with its highest share ever generated at least $32.1 million.

noon

The last game of the long grind of the NCAA Tournament is finally here: Texas Tech, Virginia, a championship on the line.

It's setting up as a clinic on defense. Fans are buying into that billing, too — gamblers drove down the over/under on the game from 121 to 117½ rather quickly after the Cavaliers and Red Raiders won in the Final Four.

Virginia stunned Auburn 63-62 when Kyle Guy sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds left after a late foul call. Texas Tech grinded past Michigan State 61-51 thanks to 22 points from Matt Mooney.

The teams have another round of practice on Sunday before the game on Monday night. Players and coaches are also meeting with reporters for the last time before the confetti falls in Minneapolis.

