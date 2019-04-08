|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|7
|1
|75
|20
|82
|Man City
|32
|26
|2
|4
|83
|21
|80
|Tottenham
|32
|21
|1
|10
|60
|34
|64
|Arsenal
|32
|19
|6
|7
|65
|40
|63
|Chelsea
|32
|19
|6
|7
|55
|34
|63
|Man United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|61
|43
|61
|Leicester
|33
|14
|5
|14
|46
|44
|47
|Wolverhampton
|32
|13
|8
|11
|40
|39
|47
|Everton
|33
|13
|7
|13
|46
|42
|46
|Watford
|32
|13
|7
|12
|47
|47
|46
|West Ham
|32
|12
|6
|14
|41
|48
|42
|Crystal Palace
|33
|11
|6
|16
|39
|43
|39
|Bournemouth
|33
|11
|5
|17
|44
|61
|38
|Burnley
|33
|10
|6
|17
|40
|60
|36
|Newcastle
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|43
|35
|Brighton
|31
|9
|6
|16
|32
|46
|33
|Southampton
|32
|8
|9
|15
|36
|53
|33
|Cardiff
|32
|8
|4
|20
|28
|61
|28
|Fulham
|33
|4
|5
|24
|30
|76
|17
|Huddersfield
|33
|3
|5
|25
|19
|63
|14
|Tuesday, April 2
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
|Wednesday, April 3
Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 2, Cardiff 0
Chelsea 3, Brighton 0
|Friday, April 5
Southampton 1, Liverpool 3
|Saturday, April 6
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3
Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1
|Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.
|Monday, April 8
Chelsea vs. West Ham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|40
|25
|9
|6
|82
|48
|84
|Sheffield United
|40
|23
|8
|9
|67
|37
|77
|Leeds
|40
|23
|7
|10
|66
|42
|76
|West Brom
|40
|20
|10
|10
|75
|52
|70
|Aston Villa
|40
|16
|15
|9
|73
|56
|63
|Bristol City
|39
|17
|11
|11
|51
|42
|62
|Derby
|39
|16
|12
|11
|55
|48
|60
|Middlesbrough
|40
|15
|13
|12
|41
|36
|58
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|14
|15
|11
|55
|47
|57
|Preston
|40
|15
|12
|13
|59
|53
|57
|Hull
|40
|16
|9
|15
|59
|57
|57
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|14
|14
|12
|49
|54
|56
|Swansea
|39
|15
|8
|16
|52
|49
|53
|Brentford
|40
|13
|12
|15
|63
|56
|51
|Stoke
|40
|11
|18
|11
|38
|42
|51
|Blackburn
|40
|12
|11
|17
|53
|63
|47
|Birmingham
|40
|13
|14
|13
|56
|52
|44
|QPR
|40
|12
|8
|20
|46
|65
|44
|Wigan
|40
|10
|11
|19
|43
|59
|41
|Millwall
|39
|10
|10
|19
|45
|58
|40
|Reading
|40
|9
|13
|18
|43
|60
|40
|Rotherham
|40
|8
|15
|17
|43
|68
|39
|Bolton
|40
|8
|8
|24
|29
|66
|32
|Ipswich
|40
|4
|15
|21
|32
|65
|27
|Tuesday, April 2
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 3, Brentford 0
|Saturday, April 6
Norwich 4, QPR 0
Bristol City 2, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Bolton 1, Ipswich 2
Preston 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3
Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1
Brentford 3, Derby 3
Hull 3, Reading 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 2, West Brom 0
|Tuesday, April 9
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT
Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT
Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 10
Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|41
|25
|12
|4
|80
|34
|87
|Barnsley
|41
|22
|13
|6
|68
|33
|79
|Sunderland
|39
|21
|16
|2
|69
|35
|79
|Portsmouth
|40
|22
|11
|7
|71
|43
|77
|Charlton
|40
|21
|10
|9
|58
|37
|73
|Doncaster
|41
|18
|12
|11
|69
|52
|66
|Peterborough
|40
|17
|10
|13
|62
|54
|61
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|16
|11
|47
|45
|58
|Coventry
|41
|16
|10
|15
|45
|45
|58
|Burton Albion
|40
|15
|11
|14
|56
|47
|56
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|15
|11
|14
|52
|43
|56
|Oxford United
|41
|13
|13
|15
|50
|56
|52
|Gillingham
|41
|13
|9
|19
|54
|66
|48
|Shrewsbury
|41
|11
|14
|16
|45
|53
|47
|Plymouth
|41
|12
|11
|18
|51
|65
|47
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|11
|13
|17
|41
|45
|46
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|11
|12
|17
|41
|59
|45
|Scunthorpe
|41
|12
|9
|20
|49
|70
|45
|Wycombe
|40
|11
|11
|18
|50
|63
|44
|Southend
|41
|12
|7
|22
|49
|61
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|41
|12
|7
|22
|37
|59
|43
|Walsall
|41
|11
|9
|21
|44
|67
|42
|Rochdale
|40
|11
|9
|20
|49
|79
|42
|Bradford
|41
|10
|6
|25
|43
|69
|36
|Wednesday, April 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3
|Saturday, April 6
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2
Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3
Plymouth 0, Charlton 2
Bradford 0, Doncaster 1
Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Oxford United 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1
Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1
Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2
Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2
|Sunday, April 7
Coventry 0, Bristol Rovers 0
|Tuesday, April 9
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Wycombe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|41
|23
|14
|4
|72
|37
|83
|Mansfield Town
|41
|19
|15
|7
|61
|34
|72
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|21
|9
|11
|66
|43
|72
|Bury
|41
|20
|11
|10
|74
|50
|71
|Tranmere
|41
|19
|11
|11
|59
|44
|68
|Forest Green
|41
|17
|13
|11
|60
|42
|64
|Exeter
|40
|17
|11
|12
|53
|42
|62
|Carlisle
|41
|18
|7
|16
|62
|56
|61
|Colchester
|41
|17
|9
|15
|58
|50
|60
|Swindon
|40
|15
|13
|12
|51
|48
|58
|Oldham
|40
|15
|12
|13
|60
|48
|57
|Stevenage
|41
|16
|9
|16
|47
|52
|57
|Newport County
|39
|16
|8
|15
|49
|57
|56
|Northampton
|41
|12
|17
|12
|52
|54
|53
|Crewe
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49
|53
|53
|Cheltenham
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|59
|52
|Grimsby Town
|41
|14
|7
|20
|40
|52
|49
|Port Vale
|41
|12
|11
|18
|36
|46
|47
|Morecambe
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|63
|46
|Cambridge United
|41
|12
|9
|20
|37
|58
|45
|Crawley Town
|41
|12
|7
|22
|41
|61
|43
|Yeovil
|41
|9
|10
|22
|38
|60
|37
|Notts County
|41
|8
|13
|20
|43
|74
|37
|Macclesfield
|40
|8
|12
|20
|42
|66
|36
|Tuesday, April 2
Oldham 2, Tranmere 0
Bury 0, Cambridge United 3
|Saturday, April 6
Carlisle 3, Bury 2
Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2
Newport County 0, Tranmere 0
Colchester 0, Oldham 2
Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Forest Green 2
Macclesfield 1, Morecambe 1
Port Vale 1, Crewe 0
Notts County 2, Northampton 2
Swindon 1, Yeovil 1
|Tuesday, April 9
Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT