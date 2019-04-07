  1. Home
  2. World

James Cracknell becomes oldest Boat Race winner at 46

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 23:00
Cambridge rowing crew, with left James Cracknell, 2nd left, in action against Oxford during The Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April

Cambridge rowing crew, with left James Cracknell, 2nd left, in action against Oxford during The Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April

Cambridge, left, and Oxford boats during The Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. The annual Boat Race traditionally fought

Cambridge, left, and Oxford boats during The Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. The annual Boat Race traditionally fought

Cambridge, top, hold a significant lead on the Oxford boat during the Women's Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. Cambridg

Cambridge, top, hold a significant lead on the Oxford boat during the Women's Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. Cambridg

Cambridge women rowing team celebrate winning over Oxford after the Women's Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. Cambridge

Cambridge women rowing team celebrate winning over Oxford after the Women's Boat Race on the River Thames in London, Sunday April 7, 2019. Cambridge

LONDON (AP) — James Cracknell became the oldest winner of the Boat Race at age 46 on Sunday when Cambridge beat Oxford by one length in the 165th edition on the River Thames.

The double Olympic gold medalist — a Peterhouse College masters student — is eight years older than the previous record holder, 1992 Cambridge cox Andy Prober.

Cracknell has recovered after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he fractured his skull in a cycling accident in Arizona in 2010.

Before the Cambridge men won for the third time in four years, the university's women's team beat Oxford for a third year in a row.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports