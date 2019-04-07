The wife of disgraced former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has said she will ask President Emmanuel Macron's government to intervene in her husband's case, Britain's Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

"I think the French government should do more for him. I don't think they've done enough. I don't think he's had enough support and he's calling for assistance. As a French citizen, it should be a right," Carole Ghosn told the paper. She said she wants to fight his case through human rights groups.

Ghosn is currently under renewed detention in Japan after being first arrested on November 19 and charged with financial misconduct and breach of trust. He spent 108 days in custody before being released in early March. He denies the allegations against him.

French vigilance

French carmaker Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman and chief executive until his resignation in January, is a partner of Nissan.

Macron has been following events surrounding Ghosn's legal troubles since November and commented after the latter's arrest that the French state, as a Renault shareholder, "will be extremely vigilant to the stability of the alliance and the group."

It is, however, unclear whether the French government will be willing to intervene in Ghosn's case.

Fall from grace

Ghosn's compensation package had been criticized by Macron during his stint as France's economy minister. The Renault chief's 2017 pay package of 7.4 million euro ($8.5 million) won shareholder approval just five months before his arrest.

The 65-year-old helped take the carmaker back from the brink of financial ruin 17 years ago and turned it into a global powerhouse, among other things introducing it to electric cars.

Ghosn's rearrest on Thursday came in connection with an alleged 3.5 billion yen ($31 million dollar, €27 million) payment from Nissan to an Omani dealer.

kw/tj (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

