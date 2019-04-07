TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On its return journey around southern Taiwan, the international cruise liner, the Westerdam, was welcomed back to Hualien by the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) on April 7, following a brief stop on the other side of the island in Kaohsiung the day previous.



The 285m-long, 82,348-ton passenger ship operated by the Holland America Line, previously visited Hualien and Keelung in mid-March, before heading on to ports in Japan.

On Sunday morning, the TIPC met 1,967 passengers at the port with a traditional lion dance performance. During their brief stay in Hualien, the cruise passengers took a tour of nearby Taroko Gorge, and visited several famous sites in Hualien, reports CNA.

After departing Hualien in the evening, the Westerdam will head towards Keelung.



The Westerdam is one of ten international cruise liners expected to make Hualien a port of call in 2019, with the next one scheduled to arrive May 12, reports UDN.





Passengers pose with Lion Dance performers (Photo from Hualien Port Authority)