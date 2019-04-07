In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019 photo, historic posters displayed at the exhibition 'Weimar: The Essence And Value Of Democracy' at the German Histor
In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019 photo, a historic gun is displayed at the exhibition 'Weimar: The Essence And Value Of Democracy' at the German Histo
In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019 photo, a historic 'Frankfurter Kitchen' is displayed at the exhibition 'Weimar: The Essence And Value Of Democracy' a
In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019 photo, a historic poster is displayed at the exhibition 'Weimar: The Essence And Value Of Democracy' at the German Hi
People dressed in costumes take part at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar, Germany, Sa
A woman dressed in a costume performs during the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar, German
People dressed in costumes take part at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar, Germany, Sa
People stand in front of the new Bauhaus Museum building during a light installation performance at the official opening by the Klassik Stiftung Weima
People walk in front of the new Bauhaus Museum building during a light installation performance at the official opening by the Klassik Stiftung Weimar
People take part at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar, Germany, Saturday, April 6, 201
A student dressed in a costume take participates at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar,
A person dressed in costumes at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in front of the new Bauhaus Mu
People dressed in costumes take part at the so-called Bauhaus Parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus movement in Weimar, Germany, Sa
BERLIN (AP) — A divided nation grappling with rising inequality, new mass media and the growth of populist politics.
Sounds familiar?
Germany's first democracy, the Weimar Republic of 1919-1933, has long been regarded as a lesson in political failure. Lately, it has also been held up as a cautionary tale for the present.
It emerged from the ruins of World War I, as a defeated nation tried to reinvent itself in the midst of economic and social turmoil. It ended with Adolf Hitler's Nazi party seizing power, persecuting minorities and leading Germany into another calamitous war.
A new exhibition in Berlin, 100 hundred years later, is questioning the perception that the era's political and economic disaster was inevitable and stressing the lasting impact of the Weimar Republic.