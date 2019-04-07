  1. Home
LPG explosion occurs at factory in Yunlin County, Taiwan

A blast was reported at a Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp. facility around 2:00 pm Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/07 16:14
Smoke at the factory in Yunlin (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An explosion occurred at a factory in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Industrial Complex (麥寮六輕工業區) at a facility belonging to the Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation at approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, April 7.

According to initial reports, no one was harmed in the explosion, which was the result of a faulty or damaged pipe supplying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the facility.

Firefighters in Yunlin County were notified of the explosion at approximately 2:04 p.m. and arrived on the scene by 2:25 p.m. to access the situation and to extinguish any fire, reports UDN.

A spokesperson for the Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation, Chen Wen-yang (陳文仰) told Taiwan’s CNA that no personnel were harmed, that the incident is under control and that the explosion will not affect business operations moving forward.

According to the company statement, a spurt of LPG ignited during an on-site safety and fire protection system’s test, resulting in the blast and smoke which alarmed the nearby community.
factory accident
explosion
LPG
Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp.

